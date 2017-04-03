Book about Fort Smith seeks to shed light on city's history
The Fort Smith Bicentennial committee announced April 3 a book called "Bridging Borders and Time: A Bicentennial Portrait of Fort Smith" will go on sale soon. U.S. Army troops landed at Belle Point on Christmas Day 1817.
