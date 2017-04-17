Authorities search for source of a bo...

Authorities search for source of a booma reported in W. MI

Read more: WOODTV.com

The search is on for the source of a big boom that rattled windows and nerves in greater Grand Rapids Saturday night. 24 Hour News 8 received hundreds reports of a loud sound about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, mostly centered around the Grandville and Wyoming areas.

