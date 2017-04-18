Audiovisual Consultant | Acoustics By Design
Acoustics By Design is seeking an Audiovisual Consultant for our Grand Rapids, Michigan location. As an Audiovisual Consultant at Acoustics By Design, you willl work under the supervision of the Senior Audiovisual Consultant to provide project management and consult on a diverse range of high-profile projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InfoComm International.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Karen Vermaire
|1,170
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Grammarly
|2,883
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC