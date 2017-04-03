Apple opening new, bigger Grand Rapids store this weekend
Apple is finally ready to reveal what has been going on behind the massive black wall next to its longtime store in Woodland Mall. The tech giant plans to unveil a newly built 8,000-square-foot store at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. "You'll love what we've done with the place," Apple wrote in a message on the store's website, announcing the "reopening."
