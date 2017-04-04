American starts direct flights from Grand Rapids to Washington, DC
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - American Airlines started nonstop air service from the Grand Rapids Gerald R. Ford International Airport Tuesday to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. "Nonstop service to Reagan National Airport has been a target market of ours, and we are happy to see American Airlines continue to invest in the Grand Rapids market," said Gerald R. Ford International Airport President & CEO Jim Gill in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Fred
|266
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Apr 2
|Sntw
|2,875
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|A Commenter
|1,169
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 30
|Gville Jim
|69
|Zeeland teacher fired after inappropriate behav... (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Maddietwo
|49
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC