American starts direct flights from Grand Rapids to Washington, DC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - American Airlines started nonstop air service from the Grand Rapids Gerald R. Ford International Airport Tuesday to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. "Nonstop service to Reagan National Airport has been a target market of ours, and we are happy to see American Airlines continue to invest in the Grand Rapids market," said Gerald R. Ford International Airport President & CEO Jim Gill in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.