AirBnB's popularity adds to short-term rentals debate in West Michigan
AirBnB, an online rental marketplace that has become a go-to place for those seeking vacation and business rentals, allows travelers to scan available homes for rent in specific areas and quickly book a time. These AirBnB customers are asked to share who will be staying at the rental space, why they are visiting and acknowledge the rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Karen Vermaire
|1,170
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Grammarly
|2,883
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC