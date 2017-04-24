ACLU opposes Grand Rapids consideration of license plate scanners
The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is offering its opposition to Grand Rapids' plans to use license plate scanning technology for parking enforcement. The Grand Rapids Press reports the ACLU of Michigan's western region unit sent a letter to city officials this week, saying that the scanners are another piece of surveillance technology that reduces "personal privacy rights and empowers the surveillance society."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Ahumancantgetdru...
|2,887
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Apr 20
|Karen Vermaire
|1,170
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC