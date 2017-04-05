5 companies show interest in 201 Market property
Five development teams have shown interest in the property at 201 Market Avenue SW, located on the east side of the river south of the US-131 S-curve. Three of the companies that responded are from Michigan, including Grand Rapids-based Rockford Construction, REDICO out of Southfield and The Velmeir Companies in West Bloomfield.
