13 therapy horses dead in suspicious fire near Grand Rapids
The fire was reported early Saturday at the Barn for Equine Learning in Kent County's Lowell Township. Only two of 15 horses survived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Fri
|Kimmie
|12
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Fri
|Hutch
|2,879
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|A Commenter
|1,169
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC