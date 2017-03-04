Woman dies after crash at I-96 and M-6 in Cascade Township

An SUV driver later died at the hospital while two other people were unhurt in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 96 near M-6 Friday afternoon. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post are investigating a two vehicle crash that occurred on westbound I-96 near the M-6 interchange in Cascade Township at approximately 3:08 p.m. Friday.

