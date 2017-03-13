Winter Weather Advisory till 4 p.m. Grand Rapids, Mi (WHTC) - We...
We certainly have had our share of unusual weather in the last month and today on St. Patrick's Day instead of seeing green, we'll see white. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Ottawa and Allegan Counties until 4 p.m. today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,854
|Immigrant families are starving themselves beca...
|5 hr
|Righty01
|3
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Thu
|dick
|29
|WZZM13 - BREAKING NEWS: Evacuation underway in ... (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Sss
|130
|Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10)
|Wed
|dol
|4
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 13
|Oneal
|65
|Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|Oneal
|176
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC