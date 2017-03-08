Wind gusts cause widespread power outages across West Michigan
High winds have at least 1,000 Consumers Energy customers without power Wednesday morning in the Rockford and Grand Rapids areas. Additional outages are expected throughout the day as a result of a high wind warning being issued by the National Weather Service to Kent County.
