Will Trump's border tax threat keep G...

Will Trump's border tax threat keep Grand Rapids Dematic plant open?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Thanks to President Donald Trump's threats to impose a border tax on Mexico, the new owners of Dematic North America may be changing their tune when it comes to closing its Grand Rapids production facility. In a conference call with investment analysts last week, executives of KION Group AG said the German company's plant in Grand Rapids gives them an out if Trump carries out his threats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 3 hr SdElwood 2,849
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 12 hr Duder 1,163
are the protesters going to jump Mar 3 Oneal 60
News Religion News: National Christian book store ch... Mar 2 sharon gutierrez 1
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) Feb 27 Charley Horse 157
Poll Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09) Feb 20 Carter 58
Art Van Scam (Oct '08) Feb 18 MUman 50
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Kent County was issued at March 08 at 11:17AM EST

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC