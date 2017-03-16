Weekend shooting suspect arrested in ...

Weekend shooting suspect arrested in Battle Creek

11 hrs ago

A suspect believed to be involved in a weekend shooting in Grand Rapids was arrested in Battle Creek Thursday night. Battle Creek police say they arrested someone thought to be connected to a shooting that happened last Saturday near the intersection of Elizabeth Ave and Richmond.

