Viewer tips lead to featured fugitive arrest in Grand Rapids
A fugitive sought by federal authorities is now in police custody less than a month after being featured on West Michigan's Most Wanted. Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force say tips from both FOX17 viewers and Silent Observer helped lead to the arrest of 45-year-old Kedrick Lionell Scott on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|8 hr
|Morningwood
|2,867
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Sounds great
|190
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Mon
|lol
|614
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Not a fan at all
|264
|i gots to FART
|Mar 25
|poopit
|1
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 25
|Uranus prober
|67
|Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12)
|Mar 25
|guest
|47
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC