Viewer tips lead to featured fugitive arrest in Grand Rapids

A fugitive sought by federal authorities is now in police custody less than a month after being featured on West Michigan's Most Wanted. Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force say tips from both FOX17 viewers and Silent Observer helped lead to the arrest of 45-year-old Kedrick Lionell Scott on Monday.

