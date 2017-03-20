Victim of fatal US-131 crash identifi...

Victim of fatal US-131 crash identified as Grand Rapids teen

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office identified the 15-year-old killed in a crash on US-131 as Grand Rapids resident Alexis Danielle Brown-Johnson. Kentwood resident Taliyah Zziwambazza, 19, and Bianca Monet Bland, 17, of Grand Rapids, were identified as two passengers who were injured.

