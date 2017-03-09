Vice President & General Manager

Vice President & General Manager

13 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

Nexstar Media Group is recruiting an experienced leader and General Manager for a three-station group that includes WOOD TV, an NBC affiliate, WOTV, an ABC affiliate and WXSP, a MyNetwork affiliate in Grand Rapids, Michigan. WOOD TV is the dominate News leader in the market.

Grand Rapids, MI

