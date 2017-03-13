Two-Vehicle Injury Crash Tallmadge TW...

Two-Vehicle Injury Crash Tallmadge TWP, Mi (WHTC) - An early Monday...

Deputies were dispatched to 8th Avenue and Ironwood Drive in Tallmadge Township around 5:05 A.M. after 23-year-old Phillip Floyd of Grand Rapids was driving a 2000 Mercury Villager and failed to stop at the stop sign at Ironwood Drive. He was struck by an eastbound 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by 36-year-old Joshua Schneider of Marne.

