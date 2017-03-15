Two kids hurt when SUV hits their horse-drawn buggy

Montcalm County deputies say that a 23-year-old woman from Hubbardston was driving east on Fenwick Road when she hit the eastbound buggy. The 13-year-old and 10-year-old from Carson City both suffered multiple injuries and were taken to Carson City Hospital and then flown via Aeromed to DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.

