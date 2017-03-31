Twirl your way through Spring Break at the Grand Rapids Ballet
Camps are a good way to keep kids entertained during spring break, that's why Grand Rapids Ballet created Ballet Camp, the perfect social and physical activity for your son or daughter. We had Attila Mosolygo, the Junior Company Artistic Director, in studio to talk about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|20 hr
|A Commenter
|1,169
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Thu
|GRhomesweethell
|191
|are the protesters going to jump
|Thu
|Gville Jim
|69
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|NewsFan13
|2,872
|Zeeland teacher fired after inappropriate behav... (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Maddietwo
|49
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Mar 28
|Jan
|265
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Mar 28
|Mikeymike116
|615
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC