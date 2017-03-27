Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects ...

Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners Designs Frederik Meijer Gardens Expansion

Partners has been selected to design the expansion of the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The New York-based firm has revealed plans for a $115 million, four-year overhaul that is slated to begin construction this fall.

