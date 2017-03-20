The Grand Rapids Police Department honors Officers of the Year and Civilian Employee of the Year

Daryl Clemens, Ryan Manser and Scott Bylsma were honored by the Grand Rapids Police Department for Officers of the Year Daryl Clemens, Ryan Manser and Scott Bylsma were honored by the Grand Rapids Police Department for Officers of the Year GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department has announced its Police Officers of the Year and its Civilian Employee of the Year for 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.