Switch Grand Rapids Opens First Phase of the 1.8 Million-Square-Foot Data Center
Switch, which runs the SUPERNAP data centers in Nevada, officially opened the first Phase of the 1.8 million-square-foot data center campus in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The iconic building, which is an adaptive reuse of the Steelcase Pyramid, is the center piece of what is intended to become the largest, most advanced data center campus in the eastern U.S..
