Suspect to be charged in stabbing, attempted carjacking at Meijer
The Kent County Prosecutor has authorized charges against the man accused of stabbing a woman in a Meijer parking lot last week. Gonzalez was supposed to be in court Monday, but was still hospitalized after being shot by Grand Rapids Police over the weekend during his arrest.
