State agency clears $970K tax capture for 'Lofts on Wealthy' housing project
The Michigan Strategic Fund has approved a tax capture of up to $970,250 to help a Grand Rapids developer convert a 100-year-old building on Wealthy Street in a 75-unit apartment complex. Lofts on Wealthy LLC will convert the former headquarters of Kregel Inc., a Christian publishing house, into an apartment complex with retail and commercial uses on the ground floor.
