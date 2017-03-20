'Senseless' shooting leaves siblings mourning slain mother
When Laurie Lundeberg wasn't working, the 50-year-old Grand Rapids woman spent much of her time riding her bike, caring for her pets and looking for ways to help others. Her 20-year-old daughter, Phoenix, joked that neighbors knew her as the "crazy bird and bike lady."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12)
|2 min
|Sam
|46
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|14 hr
|TheKaisho
|263
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mon
|NewsFan13
|2,856
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 18
|Oneal
|66
|Immigrant families are starving themselves beca...
|Mar 17
|Oneal
|4
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
|WZZM13 - BREAKING NEWS: Evacuation underway in ... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|Sss
|130
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC