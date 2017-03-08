Section of Mackinac Bridge will be co...

Section of Mackinac Bridge will be community table at new Rowster Coffee cafe

A piece of Michigan's most iconic structure will now serve as a community table at a new Grand Rapids coffee shop. The 20-plus-foot long table will be made out of original Mackinac Bridge steel deck grating.

