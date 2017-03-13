Rogue robot kills worker, husband sues companies that made the...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Michigan husband and father is trying to hold the people who designed and built a robot that ended up killing his wife responsible for her death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|11 hr
|See Men
|2,851
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|16 hr
|dick
|29
|WZZM13 - BREAKING NEWS: Evacuation underway in ... (Jul '07)
|18 hr
|Sss
|130
|Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10)
|Wed
|dol
|4
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 13
|Oneal
|65
|Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|Oneal
|176
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC