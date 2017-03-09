Rezoning OKa d for planned Heritage Hills apts.
A rendering of the planned Heritage Place apartment complex on College Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|ZIO DBL STD
|20
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|SdElwood
|2,849
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Duder
|1,163
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 3
|Oneal
|60
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|Mar 2
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb 27
|Charley Horse
|157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC