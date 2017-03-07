Reward for finding missing Grand Rapids man grows to $5k
The family of a man missing from Grand Rapids is offering a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts. Jamel Parker, 31, was last seen on February 12 at about 3:00am, running away from the 1500 block of Broadway NW.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|39 min
|Duder
|1,163
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mon
|NewsFan13
|2,848
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 3
|Oneal
|60
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|Mar 2
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb 27
|Charley Horse
|157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC