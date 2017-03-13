Report of infant shot in Southeast Grand Rapids, tied to police chase on U.S. 131

Police are in the 400 block of Delaware Street SE and also along southbound U.S. 131 near Wealthy Street. The incident started with a police chase involving a state police trooper along southbound U.S. 131 at about 9:40 p.m Friday, March 17. At about the same time, police were told a person was shot at a residence in the 400 block of Delaware Street SE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.