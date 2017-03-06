Recorded private calls used against c...

Recorded private calls used against cops in former prosecutor's crash probe, union says

10 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The union for a police lieutenant facing termination in the handling of an ex-prosecutor's crash investigation has asked a judge to deny the release of calls between the commander and police at the scene. The city says the calls were inadvertently recorded, and have asked a federal judge to declare the recordings legally obtained.

