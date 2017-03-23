Puppy boutique's new West Michigan location drawing protests
David Boelkes hasn't given up on his dream of opening the Barking Boutique, which he sees as a better way to shop for designer puppies. After protests costs him locations in Kent and Muskegon counties, the young entrepreneur is readying a storefront in Ottawa county for a spring opening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|35 min
|Sounds great
|190
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,865
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|6 hr
|lol
|614
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Sat
|Not a fan at all
|264
|i gots to FART
|Sat
|poopit
|1
|are the protesters going to jump
|Sat
|Uranus prober
|67
|Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12)
|Sat
|guest
|47
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC