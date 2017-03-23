Puppy boutique's new West Michigan lo...

Puppy boutique's new West Michigan location drawing protests

Read more: MLive.com

David Boelkes hasn't given up on his dream of opening the Barking Boutique, which he sees as a better way to shop for designer puppies. After protests costs him locations in Kent and Muskegon counties, the young entrepreneur is readying a storefront in Ottawa county for a spring opening.

