Police: Shooting suspect arrested after Kentwood standoff
Grand Rapids Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 24-year-old man critically injured. The 35-year-old suspect was arrested in the 4800 block of Arbor Lane SE in Kentwood after a 4-hour standoff, police said in a release.
