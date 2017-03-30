Police identify shooting victim; case investigated as a homicide
Police say Wesley Carroll, 52, was found with a gunshot wound outside a residence in the 100 block of Putnam Street SW at about 12:30am Wednesday. Crews performed CPR on Carroll, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
