Police ID body found in Grand River as missing man
Grand Rapids police say the body recovered from the Grand River has been identified as Jamel Parker, who was missing for more than a month. Authorities pulled Parker's body from the river Friday afternoon in the 1500 block of Scribner Avenue NW after someone noticed a body in the water.
