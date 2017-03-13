Police: Body found in downtown Grand ...

Police: Body found in downtown Grand Rapids not a shooting victim

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, dispatch reports indicated a possible shooting at the corner of Lafayette Avenue NE and Hastings Street. A body was found near the intersection with Michigan Street NE, which was removed by the Grand Rapids Police Forensics Unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are the protesters going to jump Sat Oneal 66
News Immigrant families are starving themselves beca... Mar 17 Oneal 4
Local News Women (Apr '09) Mar 17 NewsFan13 2,854
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Mar 16 dick 29
News WZZM13 - BREAKING NEWS: Evacuation underway in ... (Jul '07) Mar 16 Sss 130
News Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10) Mar 15 dol 4
Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11) Mar 11 Oneal 176
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,674,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC