Police: Body found in downtown Grand Rapids not a shooting victim
At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, dispatch reports indicated a possible shooting at the corner of Lafayette Avenue NE and Hastings Street. A body was found near the intersection with Michigan Street NE, which was removed by the Grand Rapids Police Forensics Unit.
