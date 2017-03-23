Passenger tries to rob cab driver wit...

Passenger tries to rob cab driver with hammer, struck and killed as driver tries to escape

The passenger of a cab is dead after trying to rob the driver with a hammer and being struck when the driver tried to drive away, said Grand Rapids Police.

