Opera Grand Rapids announces 2017-18 season
Opera Grand Rapids will present "The Marriage of Figaro" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart on May 4-5, 2017. GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Opera Grand Rapids is paying homage to its 50th anniversary with the restaging of its first opera, "The Marriage of Figaro."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|54 min
|TheKaisho
|263
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|12 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,856
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 18
|Oneal
|66
|Immigrant families are starving themselves beca...
|Mar 17
|Oneal
|4
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
|WZZM13 - BREAKING NEWS: Evacuation underway in ... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|Sss
|130
|Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|dol
|4
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC