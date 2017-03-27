One of Grand Rapids' youngest convict...

One of Grand Rapids' youngest convicted killers earns expanded freedom

A Kent County judge has approved increased home visits for a 20-year-old Kentwood man convicted of murder almost seven years ago. Judge Daniel Zemaitis ordered Mann's supervised home visits be extended from one 24-hour trip each month to two 48-hour trips each month to help with his likely eventual transition to life after imprisonment.

