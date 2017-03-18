officer-involved shooting, worden street se, grand rapids, grand rapids police department

The Trump administration wants to build a 30-foot-high border wall that looks good from the north side and is difficult to climb or cut thro Grand Rapids officers and Michigan State Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Worden Street SE. GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - A Grand Rapids police officer has been involved in a shooting, police say, but no officers have been hurt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.