Nonprofit to open homeless youth home in GR
A nonprofit organization is working to raise money to build a homeless, runaway and at-risk youth home in Grand Rapids. Covenant House Michigan wants to build the youth home next to Covenant House Academy, a high school for at-risk students, located on Antoine Street SW near Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|42 min
|Casual Observer
|2,869
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Sounds great
|190
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Mon
|lol
|614
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Not a fan at all
|264
|i gots to FART
|Mar 25
|poopit
|1
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 25
|Uranus prober
|67
|Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12)
|Mar 25
|guest
|47
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC