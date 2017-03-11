Newspaper sues city over release of p...

Newspaper sues city over release of police calls from crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A newspaper has sued the city of Grand Rapids for not releasing recorded calls of police handling a crash of a former Kent County assistant prosecutor. The Grand Rapids Press reports the case filed Friday seeks recordings stemming from the Nov. 19 crash involving Joshua Kuiper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are the protesters going to jump 5 hr Oneal 65
Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11) Sat Oneal 176
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Fri Resolute-loses-bid 20
Local News Women (Apr '09) Mar 8 SdElwood 2,849
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Mar 7 Duder 1,163
News Religion News: National Christian book store ch... Mar 2 sharon gutierrez 1
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) Feb 27 Charley Horse 157
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC