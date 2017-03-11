Newspaper sues city over release of police calls from crash
A newspaper has sued the city of Grand Rapids for not releasing recorded calls of police handling a crash of a former Kent County assistant prosecutor. The Grand Rapids Press reports the case filed Friday seeks recordings stemming from the Nov. 19 crash involving Joshua Kuiper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|5 hr
|Oneal
|65
|Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11)
|Sat
|Oneal
|176
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mar 8
|SdElwood
|2,849
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 7
|Duder
|1,163
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|Mar 2
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb 27
|Charley Horse
|157
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC