Names of carbon monoxide victims released, 1 dead, 2 cling to life
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into the carbon monoxide poisoning of two adults and a child in the makeshift living quarters of an upholstery shop the adults were operating. Chloe Michelle Stevens, 11, died in the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|SdElwood
|2,849
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|15 hr
|Duder
|1,163
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 3
|Oneal
|60
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|Mar 2
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb 27
|Charley Horse
|157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC