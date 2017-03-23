Music legends to rock Grand Rapids concert halls in April
While Grand Rapids already is renowned for being "Beer City," could the moniker "Music City" or "Great Performance City" be far behind? One can only hope, as a variety of musical groups -- from a symphony and chorus to rock and country bands -- step up to the mic at three prominent venues in Grand Rapids. Three months since opening, 20 Monroe Live, 11 Ottawa Ave. NW, continues to wow music lovers in West Michigan with a steady stream of great acts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|4 hr
|lol
|614
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|T-Man
|2,864
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Sat
|Not a fan at all
|264
|i gots to FART
|Sat
|poopit
|1
|are the protesters going to jump
|Sat
|Uranus prober
|67
|Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12)
|Sat
|guest
|47
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|guest
|1,166
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC