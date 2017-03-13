Mmmbop! Hanson coming to Grand Rapids this fall
Twenty years ago, if you were of radio or CD listening age, you probably got the song " Mmmbop " stuck in your head at least once. 20 Monroe Live announced that the musical creators of the "Mmmbop" are bringing their 25th anniversary world tour to Grand Rapids on Sunday, October 8. The night before, they'll be at the House of Blues in Chicago.
