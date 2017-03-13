Mmmbop! Hanson coming to Grand Rapids...

Mmmbop! Hanson coming to Grand Rapids this fall

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Twenty years ago, if you were of radio or CD listening age, you probably got the song " Mmmbop " stuck in your head at least once. 20 Monroe Live announced that the musical creators of the "Mmmbop" are bringing their 25th anniversary world tour to Grand Rapids on Sunday, October 8. The night before, they'll be at the House of Blues in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 10 hr Edie 2,850
are the protesters going to jump 21 hr Oneal 65
Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11) Sat Oneal 176
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Mar 10 Resolute-loses-bid 20
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Mar 7 Duder 1,163
News Religion News: National Christian book store ch... Mar 2 sharon gutierrez 1
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) Feb 27 Charley Horse 157
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,533,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC