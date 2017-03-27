Michigan's 529 College Savings Plans to Host Free Drop-In Information Session at Mary Free Bed YMCA
Area families will have an opportunity to learn about saving for college during a free, drop-in informational session hosted by the Michigan Department of Treasury's Section 529 college savings plans from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Mary Free Bed YMCA, 5500 Burton St. SE in Grand Rapids. Representatives from the Michigan Education Trust and Michigan Education Savings Program will discuss the features and benefits of each plan and offer general tips to educate parents, grandparents and others on saving for college.
