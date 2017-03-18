Man's - no'bituary draws 500+ to end-of-life party
The would-be guest of honor, who placed his own "no"bituary in The Grand Rapids Press to announce the end-of-life party, was unable to attend. Eleveld's family said the 80-year-old, who recently stopped treatment for a rare form of leukemia diagnosed in 2015, was too weak to make it to his party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|Sat
|Oneal
|66
|Immigrant families are starving themselves beca...
|Mar 17
|Oneal
|4
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mar 17
|NewsFan13
|2,854
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
|WZZM13 - BREAKING NEWS: Evacuation underway in ... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|Sss
|130
|Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|dol
|4
|Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|Oneal
|176
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC