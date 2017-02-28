Man will do jail time for shouting ethnic slurs at taxi driver
A man accused of punching a taxi driver while shouting ethnic slurs in Grand Rapids will be doing time behind bars. Jacob Holtzlander, 23, was sentenced to spend time in jail Tuesday in Circuit Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|8 hr
|Miss Fit
|56
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|18 hr
|localnewsfan
|2,844
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Schilder211
|1,162
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Charley Horse
|157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC