Man who beat cab driver while yelling 'Trump' sentenced to jail
A 23-year-old Grand Rapids man who police say punched a cab driver, then later yelled racially derogatory comments toward him, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail. Jacob Holtzlander, 23, also was ordered to serve two years of probation, attend anger management counseling and stay away from bars.
